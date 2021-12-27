SCDF firefighter injured, 25 people evacuated after fire in Tuas

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 5.30pm, and extinguished the blaze using a compressed air foam jet and an unmanned firefighting machine.

“In the course of the firefighting operation, a career Section Commander injured his elbow," said SCDF.

“He was assessed by an SCDF paramedic and was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in a conscious and stable condition.”

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Damping down operations are ongoing," SCDF said in the Facebook post which was published at 9.40pm.

This involves the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out in order to prevent the fire from rekindling.