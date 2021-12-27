Logo
SCDF firefighter injured, 25 people evacuated after fire in Tuas
Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters attend to a fire at 9 Tuas South Avenue 10 on Dec 27, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

27 Dec 2021 11:11PM (Updated: 27 Dec 2021 11:11PM)
SINGAPORE: A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) section commander was taken to hospital after suffering an injury during a firefighting operation in Tuas on Monday (Dec 27).

About 25 occupants of the premises at 9 Tuas South Avenue 10 also “self-evacuated” as a result of the fire, which involved the contents of a container parked on the building’s fourth-floor ramp, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters attend to a fire at 9 Tuas South Avenue 10 on Dec 27, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)
A Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighter attends to a fire at 9 Tuas South Avenue 10 on Dec 27, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)
The aftermath of a fire at 9 Tuas South Avenue 10 on Dec 27, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 5.30pm, and extinguished the blaze using a compressed air foam jet and an unmanned firefighting machine.

“In the course of the firefighting operation, a career Section Commander injured his elbow," said SCDF. 

“He was assessed by an SCDF paramedic and was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in a conscious and stable condition.”

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Damping down operations are ongoing," SCDF said in the Facebook post which was published at 9.40pm.

This involves the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out in order to prevent the fire from rekindling.

Source: CNA/kg

