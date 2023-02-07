Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

SCDF to send 20-member team to Türkiye to help with rescue efforts after deadly earthquake
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

SCDF to send 20-member team to Türkiye to help with rescue efforts after deadly earthquake

The Singapore Red Cross has also pledged US$100,000 in humanitarian aid.

SCDF to send 20-member team to Türkiye to help with rescue efforts after deadly earthquake
A boy is rescued from a damaged building, following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, on Feb 7, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Umit Bektas)
Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
07 Feb 2023 05:46PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 07:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will send a team to Türkiye to assist with rescue efforts, in response to a request for humanitarian assistance following the deadly earthquake.

"An advance team of 20 SCDF personnel comprising officers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), paramedic specialists and a doctor is scheduled to be deployed within the next 24 hours," said SCDF in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 7) afternoon.

"SCDF will provide further updates on the deployment once available."

The team is from a 79-member contingent known as Operation Lionheart. The on standby round-the-clock contingent was formed in 1990 and has since been deployed on 19 search and rescue or humanitarian relief assistance missions.

At least 5,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured in Türkiye and Syria after the magnitude 7.8 quake struck early on Monday.

The death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

Related:

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC), meanwhile, has activated its Restoring Family Links (RFL) service to assist Singapore residents in locating immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster, and whom they have difficulty contacting. 

Those who need assistance can email SRC

US$100,000 PLEDGED

SRC has also pledged US$100,000 in humanitarian aid, with the Turkish Red Crescent and Syrian Arab Red Crescent organisations receiving US$50,000 each to support their relief efforts. 

The Turkish Red Crescent has deployed teams to 10 provinces in the affected south and southeast regions of Türkiye. 

The teams are equipped with stocks of food and basic aid items such as tents and blankets.

They are also providing psychological support, distributing hot meals and sending the national stock of blood and plasma to the affected regions.

"In Syria, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent has been responding to the communities since the earthquake occurred. They are supporting search and rescue operations, providing first aid, performing emergency medical evacuations and transporting injured individuals to hospitals," said SRC.

Emergency teams search for people in the rubble in a destroyed building in Adana, southern Turkey, on Feb 7, 2023. (Photo: AP/Hussein Malla)

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injury, as well as damage to property and livelihoods, arising from the devastating disaster, and are committed to supporting the emergency relief and recovery operations," said Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross. 

"We will continue to closely assess the situation with our sister national societies in the two countries, and stand ready to further support the relief efforts, including possibly deploying our responders on the ground to support the relief efforts." 

Mr William added that he hopes people in Singapore will support SRC's public fundraising appeal to support recovery operations in Türkiye and Syria.

Related:

Source: CNA/ic(jo/gs)

Related Topics

Turkey Syria earthquake

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.