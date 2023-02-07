SCDF to send 20-member team to Türkiye to help with rescue efforts after deadly earthquake

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will send a team to Türkiye to assist with rescue efforts, in response to a request for humanitarian assistance following the deadly earthquake.

"An advance team of 20 SCDF personnel comprising officers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), paramedic specialists and a doctor is scheduled to be deployed within the next 24 hours," said SCDF in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 7) afternoon.

"SCDF will provide further updates on the deployment once available."

The team is from a 79-member contingent known as Operation Lionheart. The on standby round-the-clock contingent was formed in 1990 and has since been deployed on 19 search and rescue or humanitarian relief assistance missions.

At least 5,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured in Türkiye and Syria after the magnitude 7.8 quake struck early on Monday.

The death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.