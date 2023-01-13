4 schizophrenic men acquitted of murder or attempted murder confined further after review

SINGAPORE: Four schizophrenic men who were acquitted of murder or attempted murder on the basis of an unsound mind were ordered to be confined for another 12 months in the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) or Changi Prison after reviews on Friday (Jan 13).

The first man, 71-year-old Omar Abdullah, attempted murder in 1991 and was released from confinement, but tried to rob a pawnshop while armed with a chopper in 2019.

The second, 48-year-old Tan Kok Meng, killed his 75-year-old father in 2015 by strangling him and hitting his face.

The third, 65-year-old Tung Siew Meng, killed his 70-year-old mother in 2001 after hearing a spirit saying his mother was a witch.

The fourth, 59-year-old Wong Kwok Wah, killed his neighbour in 1991.

On Friday, the four men appeared in court via video-link from where they were confined – either in IMH or Changi Prison.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, the court can order a person to be kept in safe custody in a place and manner as it thinks fit, if it finds that a person’s actions would have amounted to an offence if not for an unsound mind.

The hearing on Friday was for the State Counsel to submit applications to the court, on behalf of the Minister of Law, to ask that the four men be each confined for a further 12 months for various reasons.

Justice Valerie Thean granted all four applications for the men to be confined for another 12 months. Further reviews will be made subsequently, the court heard.

OMAR ABDULLAH

Omar committed attempted murder in 1991 but was acquitted by the High Court. The case was reported to the then-Minister of Law, who made an order in 1991 for Omar to be confined.

In 2015, Omar's sister made an application for him to be released, based on several conditions, and the application was granted.

After Omar's release, he attempted armed robbery and appeared before a court. He was sent to IMH and the release order was revoked.

Since August 2019, Omar has been in confinement at IMH, with a total confinement period overall of more than 27 years.

In considering his position, the Law Minister considered four main factors – the nature of Omar's mental condition, the circumstances of the offence, the risk of injury to others if he is released, and the need to be further confined.

Based on medical reports, Omar suffers from schizophrenia and remains "evasive and guarded" with respect to his offending behaviour.

He continues to intermittently labour under paranoid delusions that other patients are disturbing him, and is incoherent at times, the court heard.

He also has little insight into the seriousness of his mental condition and the requirement for long-term psychiatric treatment.

He is currently compliant only because of the context of the highly structured ward environment, said State Counsel Evans Ng.

Omar's mental state remains fragile and he continues to manifest psychotic symptoms and is considered to be highly dangerous. He is unlikely to comply with psychiatric treatment if left to his own devices, said Mr Ng.

Omar's sister was the only next-of-kin for the four men who attended the hearing.

When asked if she had anything to say, she said: "I don't know what to say", before crying.

Omar told the court: "Please let me go out. I have money and I give money to my sister ... How long have I been in here? I have never gotten out of this place. I would like to draw my money. My money is getting more so I want to draw my money."

He claimed he had S$65,000 in Central Provident Fund savings and another S$15,000. Mr Ng said he would liaise with IMH to check if this money exists and if so, to look into his request.

TAN KOK MENG

Tan was first charged in November 2015 with murdering his father. He was found by the High Court to have committed the act but was acquitted of the charge based on his unsound mind.

He appealed against the High Court finding but failed in his appeal. He was confined in Changi Prison at the President's pleasure and stayed there until he was transferred to IMH in July 2022 under another order by the Minister of Law.

State Counsel Du Xuan said the Law Minister took the position that Tan should be further confined for 12 months.

Tan was diagnosed to be suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the killing. He was also in a state of acute drug intoxication and experiencing severe psychotic symptoms possibly exacerbated by the drug use.

His mother had locked him at home with his father when she went out for a medical appointment, and returned home to find her husband on the floor.

Tan had strangled his father and inflicted multiple blows on him, killing him.

Ms Du said the risk of injury to others if Tan is released now is high. Tan has been at IMH for about six months and has been undergoing rehabilitative modules, including home and community living skills, she said.

He is managed by a multi-disciplinary team addressing his psychiatric and psychosocial needs and has been showing improvement.

He displays insight into his psychiatric condition and is now stable, but has only been detained for a short period of time, said Ms Du.

Tan told the court: "I know I have made a mistake and I am willing to pay for the mistake. I just hope that ... I can be released sooner, that's all, because I miss my family a lot."