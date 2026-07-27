'Can’t turn every school into a garrison': SM Shanmugam on balancing security, free movement after school attack plots

SINGAPORE: Schools cannot be turned into “garrisons” as there is a need to balance security and free movement on campuses, said Senior Minister K Shanmugam on Monday (Jul 27) after three teenagers were detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

Of the three students, two had planned attacks at schools. One of them, a 14-year-old, had drafted a 21-page manifesto detailing the attack.

When asked if security measures at schools will be stepped up, Mr Shanmugam said: “Schools are open spaces.

“You can't turn every school into a garrison or a cantonment, then it won't feel like a school. I've made the point about public buildings too in the past.

“In Singapore, if you want the majority of people to feel comfortable, confident, you have to have a balance between security and also free movement. People want to live without having to go through a whole series of restrictions.”

Mr Shanmugam, who is also coordinating minister for national security and home affairs minister, said that along with the efforts from the authorities, there has to be a vigilant society that looks out for each other and for things that are not quite right.

“At the same time, we have to accept that there is only so much you can do in terms of physical security. On top of that, of course, within schools and within other places, you train people to be alert and understand security,” he added.

The 14-year-old boy was detained just weeks before he had planned to carry out the attack on his school. The Ministry of Home Affairs described it as a “close shave” after someone from his school noticed the signs of radicalisation and alerted the authorities.