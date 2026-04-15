More funding for manpower, easier reporting channels to tackle school bullying

SINGAPORE: Schools will get more funding to hire additional manpower and reporting channels will be made more accessible as part of enhanced measures to tackle bullying, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Wednesday (Apr 15).

The measures follow a comprehensive review involving more than 2,000 stakeholders, including educators, students and parents, following a spate of bullying cases in 2025.

Under the new approach, schools will receive additional needs-based funding to hire personnel such as youth workers, pastoral care officers and parent liaison officers. These roles are intended to support student management and ease teachers’ workload.

MOE said staffing decisions will vary by school. Some may prefer teachers to lead investigations, while others may bring in dedicated personnel.

Educators will also receive enhanced training in managing students and engaging parents, including skills for investigation and conflict resolution.

Reporting channels will be expanded, with a new online platform to launch in 2027. This will give students more avenues to seek help while enabling schools to respond more quickly.

Speaking to journalists at Teck Ghee Primary School, Education Minister Desmond Lee said the goal is to manage cases more effectively and detect issues earlier. MOE will monitor implementation closely and review data to assess progress.

"Discipline is needed, but ultimately, it's an educative and restorative process that we want to incorporate firmly into the whole cycle of dealing with hurtful behaviour and bullying," he said.