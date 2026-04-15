School bullies to face stricter punishments, including suspension and caning

SINGAPORE: Students who engage in bullying could face suspension, caning and lowered conduct grades under a stricter framework for student misconduct announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Apr 15).

Under the guidelines – similar to those introduced for vaping offences – first-time offenders of serious misconduct face one to three days of detention and/or suspension.

Their conduct grade will be adjusted, and older boys may receive one stroke of the cane if there are aggravating factors.

For very serious offences, first-time offenders could face three to five days of detention or suspension, with their conduct grade capped at “Fair”. Boys in upper primary levels and above may also receive up to two strokes of the cane.

Repeat offenders of very serious offences face five to 14 days of detention or suspension, a “Poor” conduct grade, and up to three strokes of the cane for older boys.

These measures will be balanced with a rehabilitative approach, including counselling, said MOE. Conduct grades are issued each semester and are typically taken into account when students apply for certain programmes or other schools in future.

In assessing whether an offence is serious or very serious, schools will consider factors such as the impact of the behaviour, the perpetrator’s intent, whether the acts were repeated and whether the student is recalcitrant.

Serious offences include fighting, physical assault and repeated social bullying with clear intent to harm. Very serious offences involve persistent or recalcitrant behaviour despite intervention, or cases that warrant police investigation.