Some school bus operators raise fees as they grapple with rising costs, lack of drivers

“We also have to cover our road tax, insurance, and our car park (prices).”



His company is subcontracted to service the school and works with major players like Million Bus Transport Services.

BIGGER SCHOOL BUS OPERATORS ALSO STRUGGLING

Even bigger school bus operators are struggling to cope with various issues.



Million Bus Transport Services said it has had to raise its prices by 5 per cent to keep the business going.



Mr Goh Yew Chye, the founder of the transport company, said: “We definitely increased our prices, but it still isn't enough to cover rising costs. Fuel prices have increased and everything else too. Now, our burdens are extra heavy.”



The demand for school bus services is also slowing.