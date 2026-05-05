Caning used only as last resort in schools, when other disciplinary measures are inadequate: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: Schools use caning as a disciplinary measure only when all other options are inadequate, given the gravity of the misconduct, said Minister for Education Desmond Lee on Tuesday (May 5).

Responding to more than 20 parliamentary questions on the Ministry of Education's (MOE) updated efforts to tackle bullying, Mr Lee acknowledged that studies link poorly administered and frequent corporal punishment – particularly in unregulated settings such as the home – with negative outcomes.

“We recognise this, and I want to emphasise that the context in our schools is quite different," said Mr Lee.

Schools follow strict protocols when caning is considered: for example, it must be approved by the principal and administered only by authorised teachers. Schools also take into account the student's maturity and whether the measure would help him learn from his mistake.

“If it is used, it is never administered in isolation but always as part of a suite of restorative and disciplinary measures,” said Mr Lee.

After caning, schools monitor the student's well-being, provide counselling and support rehabilitation.

MOE announced a stricter framework for student misconduct in April. Students who bully others can face suspension, caning and lowered conduct grades – similar to the guidelines introduced for vaping offences.