MOE discussing central kitchen model with schools that cannot fill vacant canteen stalls

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is discussing a different canteen operating model with schools that face challenges finding stallholders to fill their vacant stalls.

Filling vacant stalls may become more challenging in the future as more stallholders retire, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing told parliament on Tuesday (Nov 12).

"In anticipation of such challenges, MOE is discussing with schools which are keen and ready to adopt a different canteen operating model," he said.

One such model is for meals to be preordered and prepared at a central kitchen before being delivered to schools.

Mr Chan said this central kitchen model has been piloted at Yusof Ishak Secondary School and "shown to be effective".

He added that if existing stallholders are affected by such a transition, schools will help by referring them to nearby schools or recommending them for employment by the central kitchen operator.

Food service firms with central kitchens that currently serve school canteens include SATS and Select Group.