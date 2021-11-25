All set for school merger: Pioneer Primary and Juying Primary mark new beginning

PLANNING FOR THE MERGER

In planning for the merger in the short nine months since it was announced, Mdm Loke recounted the hard work put in by staff and teachers of both schools.

“We all know that we have to go over to the merged school, and we know that it's important to have this new identity,” she said.

“Because we want to have that sense of belonging, so it's very important that we are able to share with the students and staff, this is the school that you're going to, it's something for you to look forward to. So with that in mind, I think we were all able to pull together.”

“What really mattered to me was to ensure that the good work, the good programmes that we built upon would somehow carry on,” said Mrs Jaswant.

“Of course maybe not in total, but at least part of these programmes can be married to some of the good programmes that Pioneer has, and the good work can continue.”

The two schools found common ground in their approach to integrating environmental sustainability in the curriculum and students’ learning, and the new school will have an applied learning programme centred around it.

All students from both schools also contributed a unique doodle, combined to make an art piece that hangs in the foyer at Juying Primary. Taking the form of a boat with its sails covered in doodles, the piece represents sailing towards a glorious future.

LOOKING FORWARD TO NEW FACILITIES, SAD TO SEE TEACHERS GO

Students CNA spoke to on Thursday said they are looking forward to making new friends and the new CCAs. In particular, the Pioneer Primary students said they are excited about the new facilities in the Juying Primary campus, which is the bigger of the two.

Primary 5 student Vihaan Reddy Nalla said he was “quite sad” when he first learnt of the merger.

“I spent five years at the Pioneer building, and then now it’s going to be demolished. And then some of my friends also, because of the distance, they have changed schools, so I was quite sad,” he added.

But as part of the student leaders executive committee of his school, he got the chance to meet his counterparts over Zoom a few months ago, to discuss the names of the four houses at the new school.

“They were very friendly, very welcoming, and I was open to making new friends,” said Vihaan.

The students on the committee were excited to meet each other in person, and they were finally able to do so on Monday, while rehearsing for Thursday’s ceremony.

When school reopens, there will also be week-long orientation activities for students to get to know each other.

But before that, students got a physical tour of the campus earlier in November.

With the bigger campus, Vihaan foresees getting lost in his first week there. The new students will get name tags stating their classes, so they can approach teachers for help in navigating the new campus.

“I like the library because it’s very beautiful and I'm excited for the new play areas, and the different eco gardens as well. Their school is way bigger compared to ours,” said Primary 5 Pioneer Primary student Ryhanna Suzaini.

Even though she is excited about the new facilities, Ryhanna is sad to see one of her favourite teachers go.

“​​I'm kind of upset that they’re not coming. I only know one that is not coming to Juying, which really upsets me because she's my favourite teacher,” she said, speaking fondly of her social studies teacher.