Schools relax rules on student uniforms as hot, humid weather persists

SINGAPORE: Several schools in Singapore have eased their rules on uniforms amid scorching temperatures recently.

In a notice sent out to parents last week, Henry Park Primary School said its uniform rules for students will be adjusted between May 5 and May 26.

Students will be allowed to leave their polo shirts untucked in school. Female students can also choose to wear the shirts with physical education (PE) shorts instead of the school skirt, the notice to parents read.

“While we make these provisions to ensure the comfort of our students, we seek the help of all parents to ensure that your child is neat and presentable,” it said.

“We will also be reminding our students to stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.”

May is normally one of the warmest months of the year, said the Meteorological Service Singapore at the start of the month.

With the warm and humid weather from April continuing into the first half of May, the daily maximum temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius on most afternoons, it added.

On a few days when there is less cloud cover, the maximum temperature could reach 35 degrees Celsius.