School Work: The principal who is 'still a teacher at heart', and why she believes in every student

SINGAPORE: Not many students get to call their principal a penpal, unless they happen to study at Yusof Ishak Secondary School (YISS).

A stack of several hundred A4 papers have become a staple on Madam Maureen Lee’s desk.

These are letters from students, as part of her “Dear Mdm Lee” initiative. Many extend the full page, while some are a couple of sentences long. Students share anything, from struggles they may be facing to suggestions for improvements to the school. Some pen their reflections on another initiative she has, involving red beans and pencils.

The 57-year-old former teacher distributes these objects to teach life lessons. In caring for a red bean, students learn about the potential for growth.

On the other hand, pencils remind them that regardless of outside appearance, whether it's a 2B or mechanical pencil, it is the lead inside that matters. The eraser at the end of the pencil is an added reminder that some mistakes can be removed, and not to be too hard on themselves.

And Mdm Lee, who was appointed as the school’s principal in December 2017 and began her role in 2018, promises a unique handwritten reply to every letter.

“Of course I will reply, I asked them to write (to me). When you promise a kid, you must keep your promise,” she said when CNA spent a day with her in January to understand the role of a school principal today.

“I’m still a teacher at heart.”