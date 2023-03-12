School Work: 'Uncle', 'teacher', 'boss' – meet the security officer appreciated by children and teachers alike

He also tries to help out the children wherever he can.

"Sometimes they do not have enough money to eat, I also feel bad. I offer them biscuits, sometimes I give them money and the next day they will return the money," said Mr Govindasamy.

The school also has a Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergarten, and this means he often comes across crying kids who refuse to go to class. And this is where being a father himself comes in handy.

"When they were young, my kids went through the same thing," he said.

"She (my daughter) didn't want to go to school, cried and I would carry her … After a few months she was okay. (If a kid starts crying) I will calm her down … and then after that the teacher will handle."

Teachers and students show their appreciation to Mr Govindasamy in various ways.

"They (the teachers) like him a lot, sometimes they buy food for him. Generally the people like him. I’ve never heard of anybody who has anything against him," said Mr Koh.

"They buy things for me, some tokens for me as and when ... The principal bought me a T-shirt when she went overseas, she asked for my size and bought me a T-shirt as a souvenir," added Mr Govindasamy.

And this reminds him that he is appreciated.

"I feel happy because they appreciate my work, they notice my value. That’s why I am happy working with them."

The busiest time of the day is during school dismissal in the afternoon, said Mr Govindasamy.

With about 1,200 students and only one main gate through which they enter and leave, Mr Govindasamy is on the alert to stop students from dashing out of school.

"I have to make sure that the children safely go out and the parents don't come in, and must wait at the gate," he said.

TREATED LIKE "INVISIBLE"

Mr Govindasamy interacts with parents on a regular basis, and while the vast majority treat him with respect, he has faced a few rude ones.

"It is like we are invisible. (They) just come, walk in, don’t ask questions and just want to go in," he said.