Bali-Singapore flight landing delayed after passengers refused to fasten seatbelts, says Scoot
SINGAPORE: A Scoot passenger plane flying from Bali had its landing in Singapore delayed on Monday (Nov 14) because a group of passengers refused to fasten their seatbelts during the aircraft's descent.
The "unruly behaviour" of these passengers meant that the captain of flight TR285 "discontinued the approach" into Singapore for safety reasons, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The flight landed safely on the second approach at Changi Airport without further incident, and the involved passengers were escorted off the aircraft by airport authorities for further investigation," it added.
Investigations are still ongoing, said Scoot, adding that the public should "refrain from undue speculations".
In a TikTok video of the incident, a man, presumably the pilot, is heard informing passengers that he is "legally not able to land an aircraft if the cabin isn't secured".
The announcement adds: "We are now turning around again for another approach, and if we have to do another missed approach for the same reason, the airport police will be involved and they will take the necessary action."
Upon landing, passengers are also told that "local authorities" would be boarding the aircraft and that passengers would be able to disembark "as soon as clearance is given".
Auxiliary police and Scoot crew members are then seen talking to passengers on the right side of the plane. In the next shot, a woman carrying a baby walks down the aisle, led by an auxiliary police officer.
And in the final shot, authorities are seen talking to a man in a black T-shirt in what appears to be Changi Airport.
"The well-being of our customers and staff is our priority and we do not condone behaviour that compromises flight safety," said Scoot. It added that it will take "appropriate actions against any passenger who may risk the safety of our customers and staff".
"Scoot sincerely apologises for the disruptions and inconveniences to our customers."