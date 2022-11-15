Bali-Singapore flight landing delayed after passengers refused to fasten seatbelts, says Scoot

SINGAPORE: A Scoot passenger plane flying from Bali had its landing in Singapore delayed on Monday (Nov 14) because a group of passengers refused to fasten their seatbelts during the aircraft's descent.

The "unruly behaviour" of these passengers meant that the captain of flight TR285 "discontinued the approach" into Singapore for safety reasons, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The flight landed safely on the second approach at Changi Airport without further incident, and the involved passengers were escorted off the aircraft by airport authorities for further investigation," it added.

Investigations are still ongoing, said Scoot, adding that the public should "refrain from undue speculations".

In a TikTok video of the incident, a man, presumably the pilot, is heard informing passengers that he is "legally not able to land an aircraft if the cabin isn't secured".

The announcement adds: "We are now turning around again for another approach, and if we have to do another missed approach for the same reason, the airport police will be involved and they will take the necessary action."