Scoot extends cancellations of Jeddah flights to end February

SINGAPORE: Budget carrier Scoot has extended cancellations of its flights between Singapore and Jeddah to Feb 28, 2027, citing the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The airline had previously cancelled flights to and from the Saudi Arabian city until Dec 2.

In an advisory updated on Monday (Nov 2), Scoot said the cancellations would continue to affect flights TR796 (Singapore-Jeddah) and TR797 (Jeddah-Singapore), pushing back their potential resumption by nearly three months.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations may request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel,” it added.

Those who booked directly with Scoot can contact it by email for the refund, while those who booked through travel agencies or partner airlines are advised to contact them for assistance, it added.

“Customers are also strongly advised to update their contact details via the ‘Manage My Booking’ function on our website or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates to their flight status,” said Scoot.

The extension comes days after Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced last Friday that it would continue suspending flights between Singapore and Dubai until Feb 28, 2027, instead of resuming services in December.

SIA similarly cited the geopolitical situation in the region.

Concerns about further escalation in the Middle East had been mounting after Israel threatened to renew strikes on Iran and reports that the US could launch new attacks after its midterm elections on Nov 3.

However, US President Donald Trump struck a more optimistic tone on Monday, signalling progress in negotiations with Tehran and raising hopes of a diplomatic agreement that could avert renewed conflict.

A deal with Tehran "could happen", the US president wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that "Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible".

Vice President JD Vance also expressed optimism about the prospect of an agreement.

"We've certainly made some progress. We'll see if we can make some more," Vance told reporters on Monday.

Tensions have also persisted on the Arabian Peninsula amid fighting involving the Iran-backed Houthis and Yemen's Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government.

The Houthis have ramped up attacks on Saudi Arabia, including deadly strikes on Riyadh airport that forced its closure for two weeks as flagship events were cancelled, threatening the kingdom's economic diversification plans.

The Houthis said recently that they targeted the kingdom’s Dammam airport and claimed strikes on a Saudi early-warning radar and a military transport plane.