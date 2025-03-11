Scoot to expand network with up to 6 more destinations, at least 14 new planes: CEO

SINGAPORE: Budget airline Scoot is set to expand its operations significantly this year, adding four to six new destinations to its route network.

This comes on top of two upcoming routes, from Singapore to Vienna in Austria and Iloilo City in the Philippines.

The carrier also plans to acquire 14 to 16 new planes. Four are scheduled arrivals – the remaining four out of nine Embraer E190-E2 jets – while the rest will be “a mix” of other aircraft models such as the Airbus A320 narrowbody.

The new destinations will be announced at a later date after Scoot has finalised plans, chief executive officer Leslie Thng told the media during a sit-down interview last Monday (Mar 3).

The airline has already surpassed pre-pandemic operational levels by 5 per cent in the last financial year, and Mr Thng is confident that 2025 will see even stronger growth.

He emphasised that the airline's expansion is driven by strategic opportunities and operational feasibility, including securing necessary landing slots and permits.

“We're still working on (the details). For new flights and new destinations, there's a whole process that we need to go through, not just to look at projected demand, we also need to see whether we can operationalise,” he said.