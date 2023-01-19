Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

29 passengers left behind after Scoot flight from India to Singapore rescheduled
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

29 passengers left behind after Scoot flight from India to Singapore rescheduled

29 passengers left behind after Scoot flight from India to Singapore rescheduled

File photo of a Scoot airplane. (Photo: AFP)

19 Jan 2023 05:18PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 05:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Nearly 30 passengers that were scheduled to board a Scoot flight from Amritsar in India to Singapore on Wednesday (Jan 18) missed it after the flight was rescheduled.

In a statement, the carrier said it was aware of the incident.

Flight TR509 was rescheduled “due to inclement weather conditions affecting departures”. It departed Amritsar at 3.45pm local time instead of the original 7.55pm timing.

“29 passengers were affected by this flight change, and they were notified on Jan 15 through email and/or SMS, where possible based on the contact details provided,” Scoot said.

Telegraph India reported that angry passengers who were left behind protested at the airport and registered their complaints with airport authorities.

An airport official was quoted as saying that the change in flight timings was not conveyed by the travel agent who originally booked the ticket for the group.

The plane subsequently departed with the passengers who reached the airport on time.

The news outlet added that India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed a probe over the incident.

In its statement, Scoot apologised for the inconvenience.

“We are currently working to provide affected customers with the necessary assistance,” it said. 

Earlier this month, multiple media reports stated that 55 passengers were still on a shuttle bus when their Go First flight from Bangalore to New Delhi departed.

The Indian budget carrier called the Jan 9 incident "an inadvertent oversight" and offered all affected passengers one free ticket to travel on any domestic route. 

Source: CNA/ga(sn)

Related Topics

aviation India Scoot air travel

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.