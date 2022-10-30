Scoot flight from Kota Kinabalu to Singapore diverted due to bad weather

SINGAPORE: Singapore-bound Scoot flight TR493 was diverted to Batam, Indonesia on Sunday (Oct 30) night due to bad weather.

The flight took off from Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia about an hour late at 8.43pm, according to FlightAware.

It was scheduled to land in Singapore at about 10.35pm before the plane was diverted to Batam due to bad weather, a passenger told CNA.

All passengers have remained on board at Hang Nadim Airport, the passenger added.

The flight took off two hours later at around 12.35am, landing in Singapore at about 1.18am.

CNA has contacted Scoot for more information.