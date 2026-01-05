Early screen exposure linked to slower decision-making, higher anxiety in children: Study

SINGAPORE: The side effects seen in children who were exposed to excessive screen time as infants can be reversed through measures like increased social and physical interactions, according to a recent study.

Early intervention and positive lifestyle changes can help rewire developing brains, said scientists who spearheaded the 10-year-long study that was released last week.

High screen exposure between birth and two years old is linked to slower decision-making and increased anxiety later in life, warned the researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS), KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

The researchers tracked about 170 children born in 2009 over more than a decade, beginning from birth.

They were part of the Growing Up in Singapore Towards Healthy Outcomes (GUSTO) birth cohort study, which sought to understand how conditions during pregnancy and early childhood affect a mother’s and her child’s health, growth and development.

Brain scans were taken at various stages of the children’s development to study the long-term impact of early screen exposure.

The study found that for children up to two years old, each additional hour of screen time was linked to them being 25 per cent slower at decision-making by age 8-and-a-half.

By their teenage years, these children also showed higher anxiety symptoms.

These effects were observed across all socio-economic backgrounds.