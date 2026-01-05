Early screen exposure linked to slower decision-making, higher anxiety in children: Study
But it is never too late to reverse the side effects faced by children who have had too much screen time as infants, said researchers.
SINGAPORE: The side effects seen in children who were exposed to excessive screen time as infants can be reversed through measures like increased social and physical interactions, according to a recent study.
Early intervention and positive lifestyle changes can help rewire developing brains, said scientists who spearheaded the 10-year-long study that was released last week.
High screen exposure between birth and two years old is linked to slower decision-making and increased anxiety later in life, warned the researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS), KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).
The researchers tracked about 170 children born in 2009 over more than a decade, beginning from birth.
They were part of the Growing Up in Singapore Towards Healthy Outcomes (GUSTO) birth cohort study, which sought to understand how conditions during pregnancy and early childhood affect a mother’s and her child’s health, growth and development.
Brain scans were taken at various stages of the children’s development to study the long-term impact of early screen exposure.
The study found that for children up to two years old, each additional hour of screen time was linked to them being 25 per cent slower at decision-making by age 8-and-a-half.
By their teenage years, these children also showed higher anxiety symptoms.
These effects were observed across all socio-economic backgrounds.
ANXIETY CAN APPEAR IN DIFFERENT WAYS
Assistant Professor Tan Ai Peng, the study’s lead researcher and a clinician-scientist at NUS, said one example of the impact on daily life is taking a long time to decide whether to cross the road when the traffic light turns green.
She added that anxiety could appear in different ways, including excessive worry, social avoidance or physical symptoms such as increased heart rate and sleep disturbances.
“All these issues with decision-making and anxiety could actually impact different dimensions of an individual's life, from affecting an individual's academic performance, or when they go into adulthood, it can actually affect your work performance,” said Asst Prof Tan, who is also a principal scientist at A*STAR’s Institute for Human Development and Potential.
“If you look at interpersonal relationships, (they) actually also require a lot of these skills and that potentially could be impacted as well,” she added.
She warned that the consequences of screen exposure could be even more severe for children today, compared with those in the study who mainly watched television.
This is because children as young as two years old have access to devices like mobile phones and tablets, she pointed out.
“That's also the reason why research in screen time, especially in young children, is actually gaining momentum.”
SIMPLE ADJUSTMENTS CAN HELP
Despite their findings, the researchers stressed that it is not too late for parents to take action.
Asst Prof Tan said children’s brains are highly adaptable, and positive changes can still make a difference even after early exposure.
Simple adjustments, such as replacing short periods of screen time with interactive activities, can help strengthen brain pathways, she added.
Other social and physical interactions that can help include reading together, playing face-to-face games, going for outdoor walks, and engaging in music and sports.
Asst Prof Tan highlighted that shared activities are especially important for younger children.
“If a child reads alone, the child is just learning a language. But when a child is reading with the parents, it is not just about the words on the pages,” she said.
“It is about the back-and-forth interaction, learning how to recognise facial expressions and emotions as they interact with their parents.”
If parents want to include devices in their children’s lives, they should not leave them alone with an iPad, for example, but sit down with their children and use it as an educational tool, said Asst Prof Tan.
While parents play the most critical role during infancy, healthy peer interaction becomes increasingly important as children grow older, she added.
FUTURE GOALS
Looking ahead, the research team plans to continue tracking the children into adulthood.
They aim to assess cognitive functioning, mental health outcomes such as anxiety and depression, and conduct further brain scans to understand why some children show greater resilience than others.
“Ultimately the aim is to see how children that improve differ from those that don't,” said Asst Prof Tan, adding that future work could help shape interventions for children affected by early screen exposure.
The researchers are also expanding their focus beyond screen time alone, to examine how it interacts with other lifestyle factors such as sleep and physical activity.
“All the adverse outcomes that we are seeing in these adolescents are actually a combination of high screen time, low physical activity and insufficient sleep,” Asst Prof Tan said.
“We're hoping that we will be able to design a comprehensive intervention that could guide people to address this in a more holistic manner.”