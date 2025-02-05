Grow Well SG: Nurses, coaches to engage students based on lifestyle habits questionnaire filled in by parents

The implementation of the plan taps on HPB and the Ministry of Education’s existing processes, and the government is not deploying additional manpower, said Mr Ong.

“That said, it changes the way they do things, with a stronger focus on preventive care for children, and involving parents to develop and follow up on health plans,” he added.

The annual questionnaire provided to parents will contain self-reported data on their children’s lifestyle habits. With these results, the government can monitor if the Grow Well SG programme is shifting habits, including screen time consumption, said Mr Ong.

HPB has 100 staff members dedicated to engaging with schools, he said, in response to a supplementary question from Ms He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) about the potential additional workload.

“For years, they have been going down to schools, doing health screenings, talking to the kids about lifestyle habits. But now, we deliberately develop a health plan for children with clearer guidelines, especially on screen time, and then through the school, engage the parents,” said Mr Ong.

This makes the process “more systemised” but “hopefully more effective”, he added.

The personalised health plans for Primary 1 to 3 students will comprise lifestyle change recommendations, school health screening results, vaccination reports and referrals to public healthcare institutions when needed, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) when the programme was announced.

Parents can access their child’s health plan via HealthHub and, later this year, create a profile page for each child on Healthy 365 to receive personalised recommendations on building healthy habits.

MOH is studying the progressive rollout of the health plan to include children from other age groups and will provide more details when ready, it said at the time.

As part of the programme, guidelines on screen use will be introduced in schools, including preschools. MOE also provided more detailed guidelines on managing students’ use of smartphones and smartwatches in primary and secondary schools.

Many parents are “struggling a bit” with managing their children’s screen time, Mr Ong said.

“They know they need to wean the kid off, especially during meal time. They wonder how,” he said.

Online resources need to be improved, and MOH will discuss the issue with the Ministry of Social and Family Development, he added.