The Big Read: Screen time all the time — the unspoken effects of COVID-19 on digital addiction

SINGAPORE: When social media sites Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp were temporarily down on Monday (Oct 4) night, it was the first time in a long while that Xiu Ting, 23, managed to go to bed before midnight — without spending at least half an hour on her bed mindlessly scrolling through the sites, a common pre-bedtime ritual for countless people around the world.

“It helped me sleep earlier ... I was quite happy to be honest,” she said, adding that she typically looks through her Facebook feed just before she sleeps in order to catch up with news.

While Monday night offered a temporary reprieve, Xiu Ting, who works at a tech firm, said that she engages in some form of screen time for most of her waking hours — a situation made worse by the pandemic as it accelerates the digitalisation of all aspects of people’s lives.

Working from home means that she would sometimes wake up at 7am “in a panic”, several hours before work begins, afraid that she may have missed messages from her colleagues. When she works, she would be conscious of appearing online and as a result, continually switches between different messaging applications.

She keeps a close eye on her phone during lunchtime as well, anticipating messages from her colleagues who may have already finished their meals.

“I definitely did not do that when I was working in the office, because everyone will be eating lunch with you, so how can they text you?”

After work, she would speak to her boyfriend, whom she is in a long-distance relationship with, over a video calling app. Later in the evening, she would often watch shows on streaming app Netflix to wind down.

“It feels like I am on my phone (or screen) at every waking hour,” said Xiu Ting, who declined to give her full name.

Such overdependence on screen time has affected not just working adults here like Xiu Ting, but children as well.