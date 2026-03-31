Sentosa Development Corporation to get new chairman, six new board members from Apr 1
Mr Edmund Koh will succeed Mr Bob Tan, who is relinquishing his role as Sentosa Development Corporation chairman after serving its board for seven years.
SINGAPORE: The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) will have a new chairman and six new board members from Wednesday (Apr 1).
The new appointments are part of a series of board changes across several government agencies under the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), it announced in a press release on Tuesday.
Mr Edmund Koh Kian Chew will replace Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai, who is relinquishing his role as SDC’s chairman after serving its board for seven years. Mr Koh is currently the deputy chairman of SDC.
“I am delighted to welcome Mr Edmund Koh as the incoming chairman,” said Dr Beh Swan Gin, permanent secretary for MTI.
“Mr Koh brings with him a wealth of experience that will position him well to take Sentosa into its next chapter of growth and development,” he said.
Currently the chairman of Asia Pacific UBS AG, Mr Koh previously served as managing director and regional banking head of DBS' consumer banking group, as well as CEO of Prudential.
He has also held directorship positions on the boards of several government agencies, including the Housing Development Board and the Tote Board, said MTI.
Mr Koh was awarded the Public Service Star last year for his contributions to Singapore’s national development.
“At present, he is a member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Financial Centre Advisory Panel, the Securities Industry Council, University of Toronto’s International Leadership Council for Asia and the Asian Bureau of Finance and Economic Research,” it added.
MTI expressed thanks to Mr Tan for his contributions, commending how he led the organisation through the COVID-19 pandemic, while positioning Sentosa for sustainable growth and development.
“He played a pivotal role in shaping the Greater Sentosa Master Plan (GSMP) and led SDC to successfully obtain approval to proceed with the first phase of GSMP,” said the ministry.
“Under his stewardship, SDC has also fostered greater collective action and cooperation amongst its partners and stakeholders across the island community,” it added.
In 2021, Sentosa announced the next phase of its Sustainable Sentosa Strategic Roadmap, aiming to become a globally recognised, certified sustainable tourism destination.
Under Mr Tan’s leadership, Sentosa has strengthened its position as “a world-class and sustainable destination for lifestyle and leisure activities, driving innovation in tourism experiences, while contributing significantly to Singapore's tourism industry”, said Dr Beh.
“I would like to express my deep appreciation to Mr Bob Tan for his invaluable contributions as chairman of SDC,” he said.
MTI also announced six new additions to SDC's board. They are:
- Ms Philomena Aw, deputy secretary of Industry at MTI
- Mr Vernon Khoo, chairman and CEO of Flagship Corporation Far East
- Ms Elizabeth Kong, general counsel for Asia at 3M Group
- Ms Lee Yan Hong, managing director and head of group human resources at DBS
- Mr Christopher Wong, council member of the National Arts Council
- Mr Arrif Ziaudeen, partner at Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, Singapore