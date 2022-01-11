Chee Soon Juan, Paul Tambyah re-elected as SDP leaders

SINGAPORE: Dr Chee Soon Juan and Professor Paul Tambyah have been re-elected as leaders of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

Professor Tambyah, an infectious diseases expert, is the party's chairman and Dr Chee remains secretary-general, said a post on the SDP Facebook page on Monday (Jan 10).

Dr Chee has been SDP chief since 1993 while Prof Tambyah has been the party chair since 2017.

There are two new faces in the Central Executive Committee (CEC), which was elected at a party conference held on Sunday.

They are Ms Min Cheong-Subramaniam, who was a candidate for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in the 2020 General Election, and Mr Naresh Subramaniam, a media professional.

"Both are prominent members of the party's youth wing, the Young Democrats," said the SDP in an email to CNA on Tuesday.

The other members of SDP's CEC are Mr Bryan Lim Boon Heng, Mr Jufri Salim, Ms Surayah Akbar, Mr Matthew Tan Chin Guan, Mr Ang Seow Peng, Mr Sng Choon Guan, Mr Ashukumar Veerappan and Dr James Gomez.

Mr John Tan, a former vice chairman is absent from the line-up, as is Dr Wong Souk Yee, who was the party's assistant treasurer.

The party said office bearers will be appointed at the next CEC meeting, and CEC members may also be co-opted then. It did not specify when the meeting would be held.

SDP contested three Group Representation Constituencies and two Single Member Constituencies in the 2020 General Election, but failed to win any seats in Parliament.