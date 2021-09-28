SDP presents 8-point plan to 'exit’ COVID-19 pandemic, calling for different approach to testing

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Tuesday (Sep 28) proposed eight strategies to “exit” the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the Government's handling of the situation has been "plagued with a distinct lack of coherence and direction".

Suggestions were made on having different approaches to testing, publishing reports on clusters and implementing restrictions.

They were drawn up by the opposition party’s healthcare panel, which is made up of 10 members including infectious diseases expert Paul Tambyah, president of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection.

Other members include psychiatrist Dr Ang Yong Guan, general practitioners Dr Tan Lip Hong, Dr Toh Beng Chye and Dr Leong Yan Hoi, as well as general surgeon Dr Cheng Shin Chuen.

One of their suggestions is to stop testing vaccinated people who are asymptomatic, in instances outside of contact tracing.

“This will help ensure that resources are concentrated on those who need them most – the elderly and vulnerable who are actually infected,” the SDP said in its plan, which is published on the party's website.

The panel also said those who test positive for COVID-19 should report to the nearest Public Health Preparedness Clinic where general practitioners will decide if they need hospitalisation or simply be monitored, similar to what is done with other conditions like urinary tract infection or food poisoning.

"GPs should be appropriately compensated for the care they provide," said the panel.