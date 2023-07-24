Sea robbery incidents in Singapore Strait continue to rise in first half of 2023

The Singapore Strait alone saw 38 incidents of ships being boarded by robbers between January and June this year, an increase from 27 cases in the first half of 2022.

INCREASED INCIDENTS BUT "NOT ALARMING"

Majority of the cases were classified as “least severe”, with the crew unharmed in most instances.

Typically, these robberies were carried out under the cover of the night between 6pm and 6am.

They usually target ships that are ill-prepared, manoeuvre at slow speed and have low freeboard – a deck that is lower and closer to the waterline, making it easier to board.

Culprits often boarded vessels in small numbers, and were either unarmed or armed with knives and sticks.

The report said the perpetrators were largely non-confrontational and escaped when noticed by the crew.

It added that the nature of the incidents was generally opportunistic and of lower severity. Commonly stolen items included ship stores, scrap metal and machinery spares.

Of the 59 total incidents, two cases saw the crew suffering minor injuries. Perpetrators used knives during the robbery in 16 instances, but the crew was unharmed. Nothing was stolen in 12 of the incidents.