‘This medal is so special’: Max Maeder on golden SEA Games kitefoiling debut

SINGAPORE: In his first appearance at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, Max Maeder needed no time to make an impression, delivering a kitefoiling masterclass to claim gold with a perfect run – and a day to spare.

“This medal is so special to me,” a beaming Maeder told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Wednesday (Dec 17) from Thailand’s Pattaya, where the sailing events were held.

“This medal is something that I definitely always wanted to win for Singapore, for everyone back at home. I'm happy (and) I've seen a lot of positive reactions so far.”

Maeder’s dominance became mathematically unbeatable before the final day of racing – a fact the 19-year-old himself did not immediately realise until he returned to Jomtien Beach, where cheering supporters greeted him, after Tuesday’s races.

“I was surprised,” he recalled.

“Everyone showed up on the beach and was like, ‘Yay, congratulations!’. I was like, ‘What's going on?’ And they told me that I won.”

By that point, Maeder had swept all 12 races across the first three days of competition, leaving his rivals with no pathway to overtake him in the standings.

Despite already securing gold, he vowed to “be a sportsman” and give his best on the final day – a promise he kept by cruising to victory in all four remaining races on Wednesday.

Thailand’s Joseph Jonathan Weston claimed silver, with Warner Janoya of the Philippines taking bronze.