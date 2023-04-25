Mediacorp to broadcast 32nd Southeast Asian Games

SINGAPORE: Supporters of Team Singapore will be able to catch the athletes in action at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games from May 5 to May 17 on Mediacorp's multiple platforms.

There will be live coverage and curated highlights of the event on Mediacorp's free-to-air Channel 5, digital entertainment service mewatch and on YouTube.

Hosted by Cambodia for the first time, the region’s biennial multi-sport competition will feature a record 558 Team Singapore athletes competing across 30 sports, including swimming, diving, badminton, football and table tennis.

The SEA Games opening and closing ceremonies on May 5 and May 17 respectively will be broadcast live on Channel 5, mewatch and on YouTube.

Live coverage of popular events – with a focus on Team Singapore – will also be shown across three dedicated channels on mewatch, starting with the men’s football group stage matches from Apr 29.

Viewers can also look forward to: