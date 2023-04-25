Mediacorp to broadcast 32nd Southeast Asian Games
Team Singapore athletes will compete across 30 sports, including swimming, badminton, football and table tennis.
SINGAPORE: Supporters of Team Singapore will be able to catch the athletes in action at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games from May 5 to May 17 on Mediacorp's multiple platforms.
There will be live coverage and curated highlights of the event on Mediacorp's free-to-air Channel 5, digital entertainment service mewatch and on YouTube.
Hosted by Cambodia for the first time, the region’s biennial multi-sport competition will feature a record 558 Team Singapore athletes competing across 30 sports, including swimming, diving, badminton, football and table tennis.
The SEA Games opening and closing ceremonies on May 5 and May 17 respectively will be broadcast live on Channel 5, mewatch and on YouTube.
Live coverage of popular events – with a focus on Team Singapore – will also be shown across three dedicated channels on mewatch, starting with the men’s football group stage matches from Apr 29.
Viewers can also look forward to:
- Curated coverage on Channel 5, via Daily Action at the Games, airing between May 6 and May 16, from 6pm to 9pm on weekdays and 3pm to 7pm on weekends.
- Daily highlights in Today at the Games, airing 9.30pm to 10pm over the same period.
- Wrap up of Team Singapore’s performance in Summary of the Games on May 17, from 7.30pm to 8pm.
Breaking updates will be carried across all of Mediacorp’s news bulletins, radio stations and digital news portals like CNA, CNA938, TODAY, 8world, Berita Mediacorp and Seithi.
Highlights and Team Singapore winning moments will also be available on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube and Mediacorp’s social media platforms.
More details will be released later for Mediacorp's coverage of the 12th ASEAN Para Games.
The Para Games, which runs from Jun 3 to Jun 9, features 26 Team Singapore athletes competing in athletics, badminton, boccia, powerlifting, swimming and table tennis.
Mediacorp’s coverage of the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games follows recent multiplatform offerings of major sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup 2022, as well as that which features Team Singapore athletes, such as the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
Sign in with meconnect to catch the 32nd SEA Games on mewatch for free. More information is available via the Singapore National Olympic Council website.