Sea robbery incidents in Singapore Strait rise in 2022

SINGAPORE: The number of armed robbery incidents aboard ships in the Singapore Strait rose in 2022, with the strait now accounting for 65 per cent of the total number of incidents in Asia.

Fifty-five such incidents were reported in the Singapore Strait last year, up from the 49 in 2021, according to the annual report on piracy in 2022 from the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre (ISC).

At a forum jointly organised by the ISC, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) and the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA), ISC executive director Krishnaswamy Natarajan said that the Singapore Strait remains an "area of concern".

Most of the incidents reported were cases of petty theft, involving perpetrators who escaped immediately upon sighted by crew, the centre's report read.

"The perpetrators were not armed and crew not injured. However, as the perpetrators are not arrested, incidents can continue to occur," it noted.

Mr Natarajan called for coastal states to continue to step up coordinated surveillance efforts to contain the situation.

The centre urged ship owners and masters to enhance vigilance, report all incidents timely and to exercise anti-piracy watch while transiting areas of concern and at ports and anchorages.