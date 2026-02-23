Protected sharks, rays allegedly sold as seafood without permits in Singapore’s markets

SINGAPORE: When it comes to illegal wildlife trade, many think of elephant ivory, rhino horns or pangolins.

But another group receives far less attention: Marine species that are not fully banned but whose trade is tightly regulated amid growing concerns over population declines.

CNA found that in some of Singapore’s wet markets, some species of sharks and rays that are globally protected are allegedly still being sold without permits despite enforcement efforts.

This has led to concerns that such illegal sales could undermine global attempts to prevent overfishing and the extinction of these species.

TEKKA MARKET A HOTSPOT

Blacktip reef sharks – a protected species that cannot be sold without a permit – have turned up at some wet markets in Singapore, according to photos provided by CNA’s sources.

These are a species well known to those who dive or snorkel in coral reefs across Southeast Asia.