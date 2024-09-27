NParks and OCBC launch Singapore's first seagrass restoration project; nearly S$1 million pledged

SINGAPORE: A million-dollar seagrass restoration project will begin in the fourth quarter of 2024, announced the National Parks Board (NParks) and OCBC on Friday (Sep 27).

The project, which is the first such initiative in Singapore, will focus on ways to increase the survival rate of seagrass.

Seagrass are flowering plants that have adapted to live in marine environments. This is different from seaweed, which is a type of marine algae.

Over three years, researchers from NParks and the National University of Singapore will study the reproductive characteristics of seagrass and pilot seagrass restoration.

They will also develop and test innovative methods to improve the success of transplanting seagrass, said NParks and OCBC in a joint press release.

OCBC will fully fund the project, contributing “close to” S$1 million, said the bank's head of group brand and communications Ms Koh Ching Ching.