NParks and OCBC launch Singapore's first seagrass restoration project; nearly S$1 million pledged
Seagrass meadows, which can be found at East Coast Park or Changi Beach Park, can store carbon up to 40 times more effectively than forests on land.
SINGAPORE: A million-dollar seagrass restoration project will begin in the fourth quarter of 2024, announced the National Parks Board (NParks) and OCBC on Friday (Sep 27).
The project, which is the first such initiative in Singapore, will focus on ways to increase the survival rate of seagrass.
Seagrass are flowering plants that have adapted to live in marine environments. This is different from seaweed, which is a type of marine algae.
Over three years, researchers from NParks and the National University of Singapore will study the reproductive characteristics of seagrass and pilot seagrass restoration.
They will also develop and test innovative methods to improve the success of transplanting seagrass, said NParks and OCBC in a joint press release.
OCBC will fully fund the project, contributing “close to” S$1 million, said the bank's head of group brand and communications Ms Koh Ching Ching.
Singapore has 12 species of seagrass, which is “quite a huge diversity” considering that the country is very small, said deputy director at the NParks’ national biodiversity centre Dr Samantha Lai.
Just like mangroves, seagrass meadows are an important blue carbon habitat - they can store carbon up to 40 times more effectively than forests on land. Blue carbon refers to carbon captured by oceans and coastal ecosystems.
Home to small shrimp, fish and crabs, seagrass meadows are also important for biodiversity, said Dr Lai. They are a “perfect shelter” for baby animals, and dugongs and sea cows also feed on seagrass, she noted.
Seagrass can be seen at East Coast Park or Changi Beach Park. The largest expanses of seagrass around Singapore are located in Chek Jawa, the Cyrene Reefs and Pulau Semakau.
Singapore has lost more than 45 per cent of its seagrass area largely due to coastal development, pollution and dredging, said Dr Lai, adding that climate change will also be a future factor.
The team plans to involve volunteers for seagrass surveys or to transplant the seagrass, she said.
Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, who was present at the launch event, noted that Singapore has been actively restoring its forest, coastal and marine habitats while strengthening conservation efforts for native plant and animal species.
“The collaboration between NParks and OCBC for the OCBC Seagrass Restoration Project marks an exciting advancement in our marine biodiversity conservation efforts, and the generous support of our corporate partners like OCBC plays an important part.”