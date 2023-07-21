Seah Kian Peng to be nominated Singapore's new Speaker of Parliament

SINGAPORE: Marine Parade MP Seah Kian Peng will be nominated as Singapore's new Speaker of Parliament at the next sitting in August, announced the Prime Minister's Office on Friday (Jul 21).

The Speaker's post became vacant after Tan Chuan-Jin resigned from parliament and the People's Action Party (PAP) this week over an affair with fellow MP Cheng Li Hui.

Mr Tan, 54, also made headlines earlier this month for his use of "unparliamentary language" in the House. He was heard muttering an expletive following a speech by Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim.

Mr Seah, 61, is currently the Group CEO of NTUC Enterprise. He stepped down last year from his role as Group CEO of NTUC FairPrice, which operates Singapore's largest supermarket chain.

Mr Seah has been a Member of Parliament (MP) for Marine Parade GRC since 2006, when he was first elected. He was Deputy Speaker from October 2011 to January 2016.

He is also a board member of the Singapore Olympic Foundation, and previously served on the boards of the Centre for Fathering, the Singapore Centre for Social Enterprises, the National Parks Board and Singtel, among others.

The next parliament sitting will be on Aug 2. Mr Seah will be the 11th Speaker if elected.

According to the standing orders of parliament, any MP may nominate another to be Speaker. If only one candidate is proposed, he or she will be declared by the Clerk of Parliament to have been elected.

If there is more than one candidate, parliament will elect a Speaker by ballot.

The Speaker is assisted by two Deputy Speakers, who are currently MP Christopher de Souza (PAP-Holland-Bukit Timah) and MP Jessica Tan (PAP-East Coast). Ms Tan is currently Acting Speaker following Mr Tan's resignation.