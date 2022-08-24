SCDF stands down search operation for missing worker at Keppel Shipyard in Tuas

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Wednesday (Aug 24) said it has "stood down" its resources in the search operation for a worker who fell into the water after part of a concrete pier collapsed at Keppel Shipyard.

A crane was standing on the pier when it collapsed on Monday, causing it to topple into a vessel that was berthed next to the pier, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Bangladeshi worker, who is employed by Kumarann Marine, was on the pier at the time. He fell into the sea and is missing, the MOM spokesperson added.

The incident at 51 Pioneer Sector 1 of Keppel Shipyard caused the crane to be partially submerged under water.

SCDF said in a statement that it received a call for rescue at the location at about 12pm on Monday.

“Upon SCDF’s arrival, a shore crane was found leaning against a berthed vessel,” it said. “SCDF conveyed two people to the National University Hospital.

“SCDF’s resources for the search operation were stood down on Aug 23.”