Singapore

Part of concrete pier at Keppel Shipyard in Tuas collapses, worker missing after falling into sea
Singapore

Part of concrete pier at Keppel Shipyard in Tuas collapses, worker missing after falling into sea

Part of the concrete pier that a crane was standing on collapsed, said the Ministry of Manpower.

Part of concrete pier at Keppel Shipyard in Tuas collapses, worker missing after falling into sea

A section of a quayside at Keppel Shipyard in Tuas gave way on Aug 22, 2022, causing two workers to fall into the sea and a crane to tilt to the side. (Photo: Facebook/Raja Sivasamy)

Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
23 Aug 2022 04:47PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2022 05:28PM)
SINGAPORE: A search is ongoing for a missing 38-year-old worker after part of a concrete pier at Keppel Shipyard in Tuas collapsed on Monday (Aug 22).

At about 10.40am on Monday, part of the concrete pier that a crane was standing on collapsed, causing the crane to topple onto a vessel that was berthed next to the pier, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Bangladeshi worker, who was on the pier, fell into the sea and is missing, the MOM spokesperson added. The missing worker is employed by Kumarann Marine.

Four other workers – two Bangladeshis, one Chinese national and one Singaporean – suffered minor injuries and are in stable condition, said the spokesperson. 

The incident at 51 Pioneer Sector 1 of Keppel Shipyard caused the crane to be partially submerged under water.

"MOM is investigating the cause of the accident, and has stopped all works at the pier," the spokesperson added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said two people were taken to National University Hospital.

A section of a quayside at Keppel Shipyard gave way on Aug 22, 2022, causing two workers to fall into the sea and a crane to tilt to the side. (Photo: Facebook/Raja Sivasamy)
Part of a concrete pier at Keppel Shipyard in Tuas had collapsed on Aug 22, 2022, causing the crane to topple onto the vessel berthed next to the pier. (Photos: Facebook/Raja Sivasamy)

A Keppel Shipyard spokesperson said: "A section of the quayside gave way causing two workers to fall into the sea and a crane to tilt to the side."

One of the workers was rescued and is in stable condition, while the other is missing.

The spokesperson added that Keppel Shipyard is working with the SCDF and Police Coast Guard on the search operations.

"Keppel Shipyard values the life and safety of every worker and is working closely with the authorities to conduct thorough investigations. As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this juncture."

Source: CNA/lk(mi)

