Part of concrete pier at Keppel Shipyard in Tuas collapses, worker missing after falling into sea

SINGAPORE: A search is ongoing for a missing 38-year-old worker after part of a concrete pier at Keppel Shipyard in Tuas collapsed on Monday (Aug 22).

At about 10.40am on Monday, part of the concrete pier that a crane was standing on collapsed, causing the crane to topple onto a vessel that was berthed next to the pier, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Bangladeshi worker, who was on the pier, fell into the sea and is missing, the MOM spokesperson added. The missing worker is employed by Kumarann Marine.

Four other workers – two Bangladeshis, one Chinese national and one Singaporean – suffered minor injuries and are in stable condition, said the spokesperson.

The incident at 51 Pioneer Sector 1 of Keppel Shipyard caused the crane to be partially submerged under water.

"MOM is investigating the cause of the accident, and has stopped all works at the pier," the spokesperson added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said two people were taken to National University Hospital.