Seatrium says CPIB probe relates to events that occurred prior to 2015

SINGAPORE: Seatrium, one of the world's largest offshore and marine engineering companies, said it believes that a corruption probe that was announced on Wednesday (May 31) relates to events that occurred prior to 2015 and to the Sembcorp Marine group, as Seatrium was known at the time.

In a filing on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday (Jun 1), Seatrium also said these events predate Sembcorp's merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM), which took place in February 2023. The merged entity was renamed Seatrium in April.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Wednesday it had begun investigations against Seatrium and individuals from the company on alleged graft offences that took place in Brazil.

"The Company is unable to comment further at this stage as the investigations are still ongoing," said Seatrium in the filing, adding that it was "cooperating with CPIB in its investigations and will make appropriate announcements in the event of any material developments".

Seatrium called for a trading halt on Thursday morning.

When asked by CNA if the alleged offences by Seatrium were linked to a multimillion-dollar bribery case involving former KOM employees and Brazilian oil giant Petrobras, CPIB declined to comment.