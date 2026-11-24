SINGAPORE: Offshore, marine and energy group Seatrium is retrenching about 220 employees in Singapore as part of a workforce restructuring exercise following the consolidation of its global yard network.

In a statement on its website on Tuesday (Nov 24), the group said that it was accelerating the optimisation of its Singapore facilities and three remaining yards – Benoi Yard, Pioneer Yard and Tuas Yard – will sharpen their focus on "best-fit work" to support its global projects.

Its Admiralty Yard has also been progressively scaled down and will be returned to the government as planned in 2028, said Seatrium.

Following these changes, Seatrium said that it had conducted a "thorough review and restructuring of its workforce" to support its evolving operating model and pursue growth opportunities in a changing environment.

"Approximately 2 per cent of its Singapore workforce will be reduced as a result of the exercise," it added.

This amounts to about 220 employees, Seatrium told CNA.

The group, which was formed after the 2023 merger of Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine, said that this was its first workforce restructuring exercise since then.

"These changes are distinct from the usual workforce movements that routinely evolve according to project lifecycles, mobilisation requirements and workload demands," it added.