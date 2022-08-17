Fire reignites at Jurong East flat where resident was earlier found dead

SINGAPORE: A second fire broke out early Wednesday (Aug 17) morning at a flat in Jurong East, where a 48-year-old man was found dead a day ago.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident in the ninth-floor unit at Block 236 Jurong East Street 21, at about 5am.

SCDF found a pocket of fire in one of the bedrooms and extinguished it with a water jet.

"The fire had likely started due to the deep seated embers," said SCDF. It added that it had conducted damping down operations in the flat for about eight hours after the first fire broke out a day ago.

According to an eyewitness, Albert Ng, the second fire on Wednesday morning lasted for more than an hour.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

On Tuesday, a body was found in the unit. Another person managed to evacuate before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Three occupants of the unit next door were rescued by SCDF as the fire had prevented them from escaping.

It took about five hours to fully extinguish Tuesday's blaze, said SCDF, adding that cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Housing and Development Board and Jurong-Clementi Town Council are working to secure alternative accommodation for residents affected by the fire.