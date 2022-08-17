Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Fire reignites at Jurong East flat where resident was earlier found dead
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Fire reignites at Jurong East flat where resident was earlier found dead

Fire reignites at Jurong East flat where resident was earlier found dead

Another fire broke out in the same unit in Jurong East Street 21 on Wednesday (Aug 17), a day after a resident was found dead in the flat. (Photos: Albert Ng)

17 Aug 2022 11:35AM (Updated: 17 Aug 2022 11:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A second fire broke out early Wednesday (Aug 17) morning at a flat in Jurong East, where a 48-year-old man was found dead a day ago.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident in the ninth-floor unit at Block 236 Jurong East Street 21, at about 5am.

SCDF found a pocket of fire in one of the bedrooms and extinguished it with a water jet.

"The fire had likely started due to the deep seated embers," said SCDF. It added that it had conducted damping down operations in the flat for about eight hours after the first fire broke out a day ago. 

According to an eyewitness, Albert Ng, the second fire on Wednesday morning lasted for more than an hour. 

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

On Tuesday, a body was found in the unit. Another person managed to evacuate before firefighters arrived at the scene. 

Three occupants of the unit next door were rescued by SCDF as the fire had prevented them from escaping. 

It took about five hours to fully extinguish Tuesday's blaze, said SCDF, adding that cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The Housing and Development Board and Jurong-Clementi Town Council are working to secure alternative accommodation for residents affected by the fire. 

Related:

Source: CNA/ta(gr)

Related Topics

fire SCDF Singapore Civil Defence Force

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.