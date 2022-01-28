2021 was Singapore’s second wettest year in more than 40 years

SINGAPORE: Singapore marked 2021 as its second wettest year since 1980, with January logging the most rain in more than 100 years.

The past year saw "significantly wetter-than-average" conditions for Singapore, with the annual total rainfall at the Changi climate station being 33 per cent higher than the long-term average, according to a report released by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Friday (Jan 28).

Most months in 2021 experienced "above-average" rainfall, with almost all of those months also ranking within the top 10 wettest for the respective months over the past 40 years based on the islandwide average, said MSS.