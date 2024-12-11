Secondary 1 posting results to be released on Dec 18

SINGAPORE: The results for the 2024 Secondary 1 posting exercise will be released at 9am on Dec 18, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a news release on Wednesday (Dec 11).

Students can access the results through the following channels:

SMS text messaging, if it was provided during the application process

S1 Internet System; or

At the student's primary school

"Students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving their S1 Posting results," MOE said.

"Students should refer to their posted schools’ websites after receiving their posting results for more information, such as the reporting details, booklist, and purchase of books and uniforms."

Parents who are on Parents Gateway will also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon the results are released.

Students who are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school on Jan 2, 2025 should contact the school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place. The school will then keep the spot for them.