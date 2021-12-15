Secondary 1 posting results to be released on Dec 22

SINGAPORE: The results for the 2021 Secondary 1 posting exercise will be released at 9am on Dec 22, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a news release on Wednesday (Dec 15).

Students can access the results through the following channels:

- SMS text messaging, if it was provided during the application process

- S1 Internet System; or

- At the student's primary school

“Students do not need to physically report to their posted secondary schools on the next working day after receiving their S1 Posting Results,” the ministry said.

“Instead, students should refer to their posted schools’ websites from Dec 22, 2021 for more information such as instructions on the online purchase of books and uniforms, booklist, and the reporting details.”

Parents who are on Parents Gateway may also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon the results are released.

Students who are unable to report to their posted secondary school on Jan 4 - the first day of school - may contact the school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place. The school will then keep the spot for them.