Secondary 1 posting results to be released on Dec 19

SINGAPORE: The results for the 2025 Secondary 1 posting exercise will be released on Dec 19 at 9am, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a press release on Friday (Dec 12).

Students can access their posting results via the following channels:

Secondary 1 Portal (www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting) using parents' Singpass;

SMS via a local mobile number, if provided by the applicant during the application process; or

At the student’s primary school

Students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving their results, MOE said.

"Students should refer to their posted schools’ websites for more information, such as the reporting details, booklist, and purchase of books and uniforms."

Parents of the incoming Secondary 1 cohort who are on Parents Gateway will also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon of Dec 19, the ministry added.

If students are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school in January 2026 because of valid reasons, they should inform their posted secondary school directly after receiving their posting results to confirm that they are taking up the place. The school will then reserve the place for them.