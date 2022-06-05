Back to school: How the updated Design & Technology curriculum trains students for life

WHAT MAKES A GOOD D&T STUDENT?

When I first embarked on this assignment, I secretly hoped to excel in class. I even planned to ask the teachers what makes a "good D&T student", hoping I would be able to meet these tangible goalposts.

But after two days of getting completely humbled by adolescents and the updated D&T curriculum, I came away with a newfound appreciation for our rigorous education system – and the fact that I was no longer a student. I also ended up shedding dated beliefs about myself.

After all, what makes a student excel at D&T is not their technical ability, even though that is an undeniable advantage. Instead, it’s their willingness to try despite the odds.

This is generally a good life skill, but it is particularly important in a subject that’s grounded in ideation and experimentation, where most initial ideas might be rejected or refined. And with the nation’s concerted effort to move away from a results-oriented education system, the ability to prioritise the journey rather than the outcome cannot be overstated.

“Some students come to us with the mindset that they can’t draw. It’s a phobia to them,” shared Mdm Cheng.

“They may not be the best students, but somehow they are willing to try and they’re willing to work hard. They may not be at a certain baseline, but through the different design strategies that we use, they are still able to complete the project during a stipulated time. I think that’s a major success to them.”

Such students who tend to excel at the subject also constantly question everything, another D&T teacher, Mr Ng Teck Yeong, pointed out.

“I think the inquiry part is very important … the questions they ask themselves consistently in the mind. They don’t stop when they reach the final design. There’s always this mindset that there’s something they can work on and improve on the design,” he said.

“Students who excel in D&T are always questioning themselves, questioning how the product and the design actually relate to the user, the environment and the function that the designer intended it for.”

Mr Ng added that he has Secondary 5 students who challenge him regarding their design, and he encourages such behaviour.

“Basically, they’re taking ownership of their design and questioning themselves, and not just accepting what I tell them.”

My two days back in school were too brief to be proficient at rendering sketches or even remembering to create a new layer every time I wanted to sketch a new object. But I did learn skills far more applicable, both from my teachers and my classmates who ended up being teachers in their own right.

Mainly, how to be comfortable with the discomfort of feeling inadequate. This is a feeling that will keep coming up in a subject where the ability to try and fail and try again and fail again forms its crux. Embracing failure as part of the iterative process is crucial in design thinking.

As someone who finds it hard to beat perfectionism, knowing it is not possible or ideal to attain perfection in D&T, a subject where there is always room for improvement for the user, can be liberating. It’s also a necessary reminder that you don’t have to excel at things to enjoy doing them.

Days after I wrapped up my time with the school, I kept returning to Mdm Cheng’s instructions on how to draw our initial sketch. She had cautioned the class not to sketch something too elaborate, too perfect, as she only required an outline.

And I recalled how my own D&T teacher 18 years ago had said we didn’t need to polish every single scratch off our plastic pieces, even as many of us tried. We didn’t have to make it perfect.

As much as many things have changed in the curriculum since I was in school, perhaps the most important lessons have not.