Back to school: Googling, coding and Lego prototypes – this is what Science lessons are like today

We were then told to research what conditions the plant we chose needed to sprout and grow. Using our tablet computers, we searched online for answers.

As we were Googling away, Mrs Wong reminded the class about the different conditions needed for a plant to grow - water, sunlight, pH and nutrients. She quizzed them on how they would test for these conditions, and related them back to equipment they might be familiar with from the school science laboratory.

I’m an avid fan of Googling things I don’t know the answer to. But in this case, the entire World Wide Web was my textbook and I somehow felt incredibly empowered, though the situation was a little strange.

I wondered if my classmates felt the same way as I typed "sakura tomato what conditions needed to grow" into the Google search bar.

When I expressed this to Mrs Wong, she assured me that they still have textbooks that are still sometimes used in class. But in some settings, students are encouraged to define their own problems, and search for the corresponding solutions. For example, each pair in class would have chosen a different seed, and they would need to know what to search for to answer her question.

“If I really compare to our time, where it’s always very didactic, we learn what the teacher teach us, because we don’t really have access to the Internet. And then a lot of our sources are really just based on encyclopedias. But now because of the World Wide Web, they can actually access a lot of other things,” she said.

“So it’s really very important for students to know and to decipher whether the things they read on the Web, is it important? Is it correct? And how are we going to make use of this correct information to help solve certain problems that we have in our life.”

I also asked her about the open-ended way she phrased her questions - while she may have reminded them about what a plant may need to grow, she never told them what to search online.

“It’s important for students to be able to do their own research, being critical thinkers, in order to solve the problems that may come to them,” said Mrs Wong.

“I may not have all the answers, there are so many different types of plants. I really don’t know what is suitable. So I think it’s best for students to find out themselves.”

Learning about the real-world application of science in class “helps us grow into better adults”, said another classmate Damian Ooh.

As an animal lover, his favourite topic is the one we tackled on Friday - ecosystems.

“We’re learning about how all the animals adapted to the environment and how they live. It’s quite interesting to see how they’ve changed over time just to adapt to this specific environment for all of them to live in,” he shared.

Another classmate Allada Vasavya said she preferred the previous chapter on chemicals, as the class involved a lot of group work and practical lessons, which she found “very engaging”.