After 55 years of buying and selling books, this secondhand bookstore owner is calling it quits

SINGAPORE: It's a weekday afternoon during the March school holidays, and there's a steady stream of customers at Mr Pohl Chan's secondhand bookstore at Beauty World Centre.

There are couples, parents with children and older men and women. Most of them don't leave empty-handed. After all, there is something for everyone – from children to adults, from mystery novels to comic books.

Behind the counter, as he quotes the price of the books, Mr Chan says:

"You know right? I'm closing down soon."

After 55 years of buying and selling books – including 40 years in this sleepy neighbourhood mall – Mr Chan will pull the shutters down for good in five months' time.

The 73-year-old said he was waiting for a situation that would give him "no choice" but to shut down, like an illness or bankruptcy.

But rent is as good a reason as any other, he said. The monthly rental of S$1,400 for his 200 sq ft shop rose to S$1,800 in April.

It was meant to increase to S$2,000 but his landlord agreed to lower it after a negotiation.

Mr Chan intends to take the next few months to clear his stock of 20,000 books, before calling it quits in September.

TROUBLE LETTING GO

It is a decision Mr Chan seems to have made with difficulty.

"I'm very reluctant to retire because I got many good customers who support me and the books are like my family, my friends," he said.

Mr Chan said he is grateful he got into the industry at a young age of 12. Having only had primary school education, he thought he would have to find a blue-collar job or do manual labour to get by.

"Actually my expectation (was that) when I'm old I would become a beggar or odd-job labourer because I'm not educated," he said.

"I'm very lucky, very blessed. Here got air-con, not working in hot sun."

The eldest of 12 children, he started working early in his life to help out with his family's finances. They were so poor that his parents had to give away three children because they could not afford to raise them, Mr Chan said.

It was all a matter of chance that he found a job as an errand boy for a bookshop owner in Sembawang, he said.

He ran errands like buying coffee for his boss and helping to take care of the shop, Mr Chan said. His boss also taught him to repair books, which were often poorly bound.

The S$40 he earned a month went towards supporting his family.

In the early days, nearly all the customers at the Sembawang bookshop were Europeans, Mr Chan said. New books, even the thickest ones, cost just over a dollar. (A plate of mee goreng was 20 cents then, he added.)

Now, new books typically cost at least S$14, and some bigger or thicker books more than S$20, he said.

About five years after he started working at the bookshop, Mr Chan struck out on his own. He had some help from his boss, who gave him some books to start with.

He rented a space opposite Beauty World until his shop got relocated to the mall by the Government in 1983. He moved into a 250 sq ft unit in the mall's basement.

"I felt very proud to have a shop, after starting from scratch," he said.

Business was good then, and he saved up enough to buy a unit on the second floor double the size.

But as smartphones and social media rose in popularity and fewer people read for pleasure, business took a hit. Things got so bad in the early 2000s that Mr Chan thought he would have to fold.

But he decided to soldier on. He sold off his unit and rented a smaller shop, a 200 sq ft space on the third floor of the mall, which he still manages today.