Secondhand clothes donated by people in Singapore for Türkiye-Syria quake victims disposed of, sent to NGO

SINGAPORE: Secondhand goods donated by people in Singapore for the victims of last month’s deadly Türkiye-Syria earthquake were either disposed of or handed over to a non-governmental organisation (NGO) due to hygiene reasons, CNA has learnt.

The 7.8-magnitude quake, which claimed more than 50,000 lives, led to an outpouring of support from people in Singapore who flooded donation centres as well as the Turkish embassy in Singapore with items such as winter clothing and diapers.

Turkish Ambassador to Singapore Mehmet Burçin Gönenli told CNA on Tuesday (Mar 7) that Türkiye only accepted new or unused clothing due to sanitary reasons.

Because of this, the embassy “got in touch with some NGOs” in order to "establish cooperation with them with the intention of sending secondhand clothing to people in need", he said.

Mr Gönenli added: “We did not discard (the donations) and we didn’t want to throw them away, but we wanted to put them to good use, so my team at the embassy enquired what we could do with them.

“The NGOs are recycling them and distributing them to various countries in this region which needed them, but I don’t know specifically where.”

Mr Gönenli added that the embassy sent some secondhand clothing donations to Global Ehsan Relief, a humanitarian aid group based in Malaysia with branches in other countries such as Singapore, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

As of Mar 10, the NGO did not respond to CNA’s queries on what it did with the donations.

Another company that the Turkish embassy got help from was homegrown recycler Tay Paper Recycling. Its general manager Daryl Chew said that it “disposed of unwanted clothing” amounting to an estimated 16 tonnes (16,000 kg).

When asked to elaborate on how the firm disposed of the clothing, Mr Chew responded that what he had said was “to my knowledge”.