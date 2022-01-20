3 suspected secret society members charged with not wearing masks during funeral procession

SINGAPORE: Three men were charged on Thursday (Jan 20) for not wearing masks during a funeral procession at Havelock Road last year.

The trio are also accused of being members of secret societies, after a video of the funeral procession showing gang slogans being chanted was uploaded online.

The men are accused of not wearing masks on two occasions on May 26 last year, while they were at a wake at Block 50A Commonwealth Drive and again at the funeral procession.

Young Chin Peng, 63, was handed two charges of failing to wear a mask and four charges of being in an unlawful society.

He is accused of being a part of a secret society between 1972 and May 2021.

Chua Yong Han Adrian, 46, was given five charges of failing to wear a mask and being a member of the same unlawful society between 1997 and May 2021.

Chiau Chee Meng, 53, was given six charges of failing to wear a mask and being a member of an unlawful society between January 1994 and May 2021.

All three men intend to plead guilty and were given a date to do so next month.

The police said in a statement that its officers investigated the men for allegedly chanting secret society slogans during the funeral procession.

The police said they take "a stern view against secret society activities", and advised members of the public "to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously".

The penalties for being a member of an unlawful society are a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

For not wearing a mask, a first-time offender can be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, of both. Maximum penalties are doubled for repeat offenders.