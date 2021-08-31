Secretlab to hire about 80 more employees in Singapore following ‘massive growth’

SINGAPORE: Gaming chair manufacturer Secretlab is looking to fill around 80 jobs in Singapore after seeing “massive growth” over the past few years, said co-founder and chief strategy officer Alaric Choo on Tuesday (Aug 31).

The company is on the lookout for engineers and designers to double the size of its product team, which is currently about 30-people strong. The home-grown firm also hopes to recruit more people for marketing, public relations and global operational roles.

Most of these new roles will be based in Singapore, except for some which may spend “90 per cent of their time” in China where Secretlab has a factory.

“We are hiring across the board for almost every position. I would say that every team right now is extremely stretched,” said Mr Choo. “We've seen massive growth in the past few years.”

Secretlab was founded in 2014 by Mr Choo and chief executive officer Ian Ang. Since then, it has grown to establish itself as one of the most highly-rated gaming chair makers in the world, selling its famed ergonomic chairs in more than 60 countries. About 10,000 chairs are shipped abroad every week.

Currently, the company has nearly 200 employees.

With plans to hire more, it shifted into a new office in May. Spanning 44,000 sq ft across a single floor in an industrial building along Braddell Road, the new global headquarters of Secretlab is also home to a research and development centre and an e-sports gaming arena.