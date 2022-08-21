Religious groups support Government’s move to protect definition of marriage in Constitution as it repeals 377A

SINGAPORE: Religious groups have expressed support for the Government’s decision to amend the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage - as that between a man and a woman - from being challenged in the courts, as Singapore looks to repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code.

In his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 21), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the Government will repeal Section 377A, a law criminalising sex between men, which was originally introduced in the 1930s by the British colonial government.

"I believe this is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will now accept," he said. "This will bring the law into line with current social mores, and I hope, provide some relief to gay Singaporeans."

Even as it repeals 377A, Mr Lee stressed that the Government will protect the definition of marriage from being challenged constitutionally in the courts. Amending the Constitution will help authorities repeal 377A in a "controlled, carefully considered way", he added.

The Government also has no intention of changing national policies that rely on the definition of marriage.

PROTECTING MARRIAGE

In a statement on Sunday, the National Council of Churches Singapore (NCCS) said it appreciates the Government’s assurance that, in repealing Section 377A, it will uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage.

While the NCCS said it did not see the need to repeal the law, it noted the Government's decision to do so due to a “significant risk” of the law being struck down on the grounds that it breaches the Equal Protection provision in the Constitution.

"We hence acquiesce in the Government’s decision to repeal s377A," it added.

However, the council appealed to the Government to directly express a definition of marriage in the Constitution and declare that only such marriages will be recognised in Singapore.

“In our view, this move achieves a more robust safeguard than the alternative of including a constitutional provision that references the relevant provisions of the Women’s Charter or Interpretation Act and shields them from constitutional challenge,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said it is necessary to enshrine the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman in the Constitution, before 377A is repealed.

“Otherwise, we will be taking a slippery road of no return, weakening the fabric of a strong society which is founded on the bedrock of holistic families and marriages," it added.

It said it does not seek to criminalise the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

“However, we seek protection of the family and marriage according to natural law; and our rights to teach and practise them unhindered,” the statement said.

“We must not allow reverse discrimination to take place against those who believe in marriage as defined between a man and a woman.”