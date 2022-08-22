Repeal of Section 377A significant, important that process will go through Parliament: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement on Sunday (Aug 21) that Singapore will repeal a law that criminalises sex between men is a "significant" move, political analysts said.

It is also important that the change will be discussed and made in Parliament, and not by the courts, they added.

Mr Lee said during his National Day Rally speech on Sunday that the country will repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code and amend the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage - recognised by law as between a man and a woman - from being challenged in the courts.

Associate Professor Eugene Tan from the Singapore Management University's Yong Pung How School of Law described the twin announcements as the "most significant" made during Mr Lee's speech.

Referring to the repealing of the law, Assoc Prof Tan said: "It is a careful step in the right direction even if it is controversial and may be seen as reinforcing the status quo.

"The accommodation put forth by the Prime Minister is novel but necessary given what 377A has come to signify for both sides of the divide."

Mr Lee's announcement comes 15 years after Parliament last debated Section 377A in 2007, when it decided that the law would stay but not be actively enforced. On Sunday, the Prime Minister said that attitudes have “shifted appreciably” since then.

Repealing Section 377A is a "significant move" that the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) lobby has been working hard to address, said Dr Gillian Koh, deputy director of research at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

The "twin move" of repealing Section 377A and amending the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage "seeks accommodation from all sides of the fence", she added.

"It must be understood to include the strengthening the traditional notion of family and therefore a move that balances interests across society," she added.

"The most important point however that Mr Lee conveyed is that he wants Parliament – elected representatives – to discuss and make that decision and not the courts."

This is unlike what has happened in places like India and Taiwan, she noted.