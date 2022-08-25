Singapore Buddhist Federation relieved that institution of marriage will be fortified along with proposed 377A repeal

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) said on Thursday (Aug 25) that it is "relieved" that the institution of marriage and family will be fortified along with the proposed repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code.

"We support this move as (a) wholesome family and the virtue of filial piety are basic tenets of Buddha’s teachings,” the SBF said in a statement.

Section 377A of the Penal Code criminalises sex between men. Section 12 of the Women's Charter defines marriage as being between a man and a woman; same sex marriages are void.

In the National Day Rally speech last Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the Government will repeal Section 377A and amend the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage from being challenged constitutionally in the courts.

SBF is the latest religious organisation to make a statement on the matter. Following the National Day Rally last Sunday, a number of faith and religious groups gave their initial reactions to Mr Lee's announcement.

This included several churches and church groups, the Hindu Advisory Board, the Sikh Advisory Board and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, president of SBF, said at the time that spelling out the definition of marriage in the Constitution would be a good move to prevent more court challenges that will cause divisions in society.