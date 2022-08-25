Singapore Buddhist Federation relieved that institution of marriage will be fortified along with proposed 377A repeal
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) said on Thursday (Aug 25) that it is "relieved" that the institution of marriage and family will be fortified along with the proposed repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code.
"We support this move as (a) wholesome family and the virtue of filial piety are basic tenets of Buddha’s teachings,” the SBF said in a statement.
Section 377A of the Penal Code criminalises sex between men. Section 12 of the Women's Charter defines marriage as being between a man and a woman; same sex marriages are void.
In the National Day Rally speech last Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the Government will repeal Section 377A and amend the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage from being challenged constitutionally in the courts.
SBF is the latest religious organisation to make a statement on the matter. Following the National Day Rally last Sunday, a number of faith and religious groups gave their initial reactions to Mr Lee's announcement.
This included several churches and church groups, the Hindu Advisory Board, the Sikh Advisory Board and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).
Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, president of SBF, said at the time that spelling out the definition of marriage in the Constitution would be a good move to prevent more court challenges that will cause divisions in society.
"Robust exchanges and the ensuing animosity between the two camps on this divisive issue in recent years will only lead to a polarised and divided society," said the SBF.
Instead, opening up "middle-ground dialogue" will facilitate mutual understanding of different and common perspectives, and soothe any tension, it added.
"Meaningful discussion calls for level-headedness and mutual respect,” SBF said. “We must agree to disagree on this divisive issue.”
Reflecting on the history of the Section 377A debate in Singapore going back to 2007, SBF said that the time has come to “move forward to prevent further polarisation and division” in Singapore.
“We need an inclusive and cohesive society in the face of the imminent and unprecedented crisis caused by geopolitical tensions and disruption of supply chains,” the federation said.
“We urge Singaporeans and local residents to work closely with the Government to resolve the matters through proper channels for the benefit of all.”
In its statement, the SBF said compassion is an aspiration and a state of mind, and that it must have "both wisdom and loving kindness".
“We stand in solidarity with all in compassion and by practising loving kindness to ourselves and all those around us," it added.