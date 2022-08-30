CNA Explains: Repealing a law and amending the Singapore Constitution

SINGAPORE: The Government is set to repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code and amend the Constitution of Singapore to protect the definition of marriage from being challenged constitutionally in the courts.

Section 377A criminalises sex between men. Section 12 of the Women's Charter defines marriage as being between a man and a woman; same-sex marriages are void.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made the announcement during the National Day Rally speech on Aug 21. But what does it mean to repeal a law and amend the Constitution? What does the process entail, and how long will it take?

CNA spoke to Assistant Professor Benjamin Ong from the Yong Pung How School of Law at the Singapore Management University to find out more.

How is a law repealed?

An ordinary Act of Parliament – or part of an Act of Parliament, such as Section 377A of the Penal Code – can be repealed by another Act of Parliament, explained Asst Prof Ong.

The first parliamentary step in repealing a law is the introduction of a Bill to that effect. Bills are draft laws that become Acts of Parliament after they are passed by Parliament and assented to by the President.

“Like all Acts, the repealing Act must be passed by a simple majority – that is, more than half – of Members of Parliament (MPs) who are present and voting at a session of Parliament,” said Asst Prof Ong, adding that this number does not need to be half the total number of MPs.

“It will then be sent to the Presidential Council for Minority Rights, whose duty is to call attention to any provision that may have a discriminatory effect on racial or religious minorities.”

If there is no such discriminatory effect, then the Bill will be sent to the President for his or her formal assent.

How is the Constitution amended?

The Constitution of Singapore is the supreme law of the land. It sets out the country’s political framework and also contains provisions relating to fundamental liberties, citizenship and public service.

The Constitution can be amended through an Act of Parliament, but in terms of the number of votes required, the threshold for constitutional amendments is higher than that needed for the repeal of a law.

“An Act to amend the Constitution must be passed by at least two-thirds of the total number of MPs, excluding NMPs (Nominated Members of Parliament),” said Asst Prof Ong.

“Note that it’s two-thirds of the total number of MPs, excluding NMPs, not just two-thirds of the number of MPs who are present and voting at a session of Parliament.”

NMPs cannot vote on amendments to the Constitution.

This means that at least 63 votes from the 92 elected MPs and two Non-Constituency MPs would be required to amend the Constitution. The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has 83 MPs.

When was the last time a law was repealed?

Termination of laws or sections of the law is a regular part of the parliamentary process.

“There is nothing really special about repealing laws. Enacting, amending and repealing Acts of Parliament are part and parcel of Parliament’s regular business,” said Asst Prof Ong.

“Just last month, Parliament passed an Act that repealed certain parts of the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act 2006 and replaced them with new provisions, so as to enhance Singapore’s law on the trade in endangered species.

“In May, Parliament passed an Act to repeal the Adoption of Children Act and replace it with a new, overhauled version.”

When was the last time the Constitution was amended?

Similarly, debating and voting on constitutional amendments are part of an MP’s regular work.

“The Constitution was last amended earlier this month following the creation of the Singapore Armed Forces’ Digital and Intelligence Service,” said Asst Prof Ong.

“The amendment was to give the President the power to veto an appointment of the Chief of the Digital and Intelligence Service, just as the President has the power to veto appointments of the Chiefs of the Air Force, Army and Navy.”

Prior to that, the Constitution was amended in May to raise the fine quantum for the disqualification of MPs.